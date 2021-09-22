Fantastic Beasts 3 Release Date Confirmed For 2022

Warner Bros.

Prepare to see some more weird and wonderful creatures take over the Wizarding World because the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts is set to be released next year.

Following the success of the Harry Potter franchise, the Fantastic Beasts series allowed fans another insight into the world of all things magical as it followed the story of Magizoologist Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, and the adventures he got caught up in before Harry, Ron and Hermione came on to the scene.

After Scamander’s collection of creatures wreaked havoc in New York in the 2016 film, the animal-lover was back in the 2018 sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, starring Johnny Depp as Grindelwald.

The third instalment looks set to provide an insight into another major character in the Harry Potter franchise, as it has been revealed that it will be titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Given how wise the elderly wizard was by the time Harry started at Hogwarts, it will definitely be interesting to delve further into the character and everything that made him who he is later in life.

Played in the Harry Potter series by Richard Harris and later Michael Gambon, a younger version of Albus Dumbledore is portrayed in the Fantastic Beasts series by Jude Law, who is sure to feature heavily as we learn all of his secrets.

An official synopsis for the film, cited by Collider, reads:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?

Redmayne will be reprising his role as Newt, while Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, William Nadylam, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Jessica Williams and Victoria Yeates are also set to appear in the film, which will be based on a screenplay by author J.K. Rowling and Steve Kloves.

Though anything less than an immediate release might seem too far away for fans, the countdown can officially begin as Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on April 15, 2022, which also marks Easter weekend.