Fantastic Beasts 3 Teaser Gives First Look At Mads Mikkelsen As Grindelwald

Alamy/Warner Bros.

Mads Mikkelsen is Grindelwald in the first teaser trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Johnny Depp first debuted as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off series back in 2016. However, in the wake of his libel suit loss to The Sun, he was asked to leave the upcoming sequel. ‘We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date,’ Warner Bros. said in an earlier statement.

‘I wish to let you know what I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindel in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,’ Depp also said.

Mikkelsen will now play the role of Grindelwald, starring alongside Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone.

‘Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world,’ the official synopsis reads.

‘Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?’ it adds.

Earlier speaking about playing the role once occupied by Depp, Mikkelsen said, ‘Job-wise, it’s obviously super interesting and nice. It’s also a shocker that it came after what happened, which is just super sad. I wish both of them the best. These are sad circumstances. I hope both of them will be back in the saddle again really soon.’

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is due for release on April 8, 2022.

