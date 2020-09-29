Fantastic Beasts Star Eddie Redmayne Defends JK Rowling From Online 'Vitriol' PA

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has defended JK Rowling from the online ‘vitriol’ in the wake of her transphobic comments.

The Harry Potter writer has been dubbed a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist) ever since sharing her troubling views about transgender people and the role of ‘sex’ in society.

Others associated with the world of witchcraft and wizardry have publicly denounced the author’s opinions. While Redmayne has stood up for transgender rights, he has also criticised the level of anger directed towards Rowling online.

Eddie Redmayne Fantastic Beasts Warner Bros.

While discussing The Trial of the Chicago 7 with the MailOnline, Redmayne addressed Rowling’s controversy, describing the ‘vitriol’ being hurled at her as ‘absolutely disgusting’.

While clarifying that he does disagree with her views, saying he has ‘trans friends and colleagues’ who are ‘having their human rights challenged around the world and facing discrimination on a daily basis’, the Oscar-winner sent a private note to Rowling amid the backlash.

Adding that he considers insults to trans people as ‘equally disgusting’ to the complaints aired at Rowling, he said: ‘Similarly, there continues to be a hideous torrent of abuse towards trans people online and out in the world that is devastating.’

Redmayne earlier faced criticism for playing transgender painter Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl, one of the first known recipients of gender-reassignment surgery.

The Danish Girl Universal Pictures

Rowling earlier sparked fury with an essay, titled TERF Wars, written after she took issue with the phrase ‘people who menstruate’. She wrote: ‘I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?’

Rowling added: ‘If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.’

She most recently attracted the ire of the LGBTQ+ community with her new book Troubled Blood, the latest instalment of her Cormoran Strike series, written under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith. Its plot deals with a ‘transvestite serial killer’.

In response, other Harry Potter alumni have stood up for trans rights, with Emma Watson tweeting: ‘Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.’

Daniel Radcliffe also said: ‘Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.’

Fantastic Beasts 3 is due for release on November 12, 2021.