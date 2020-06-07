Fantastic Four Director Says Studio Vetoed Casting Black Sue Storm

When I look back on that, I should’ve just walked when that sort of realisation hit me and I feel embarrassed about that, that I didn’t, just out of principle, because those aren’t the values that I stand for in my own life and those weren’t the values then – or ever – for me.

Because I’m somebody who always talks about standing up for what I believe in, even if it means burning my career up, and I feel bad that I didn’t take it to the mat with that issue.

I feel like I failed in that regard, but that was a weird, unfortunate situation, I don’t know how else to put it.