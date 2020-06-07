Fantastic Four Director Says Studio Vetoed Casting Black Sue Storm
Fantastic Four director Josh Trank has said the studio vetoed the idea of casting a black Sue Storm.
Trank explained he wanted to cast a black Sue Storm but that there was a ‘pretty heavy pushback’ from the studio over the suggestion.
The film hit cinemas back in 2015 as a reboot of the franchise with Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, Miles Teller and Jamie Bell playing the lead characters.
Previously acquired by Fox, Fantastic Four – which is part of Marvel Comics – has since been acquired by Disney.
Despite black actor Michael B. Jordan playing the Human Torch (aka Johnny Storm), Trank’s suggestion of casting a black actress to play his sister, Invisible Woman (aka Sue Storm), was challenged heavily.
Speaking about the matter in an interview with Geeks of Color, Trank explained how there were a lot of ‘controversial conversations’ regarding the decision.
He said:
There [were] a lot of controversial conversations that were had behind-the-scenes on that. I was mostly interested in a Black Sue Storm and a Black Johnny Storm, and a Black Franklin Storm.
But I also, when you’re dealing with a studio on a massive movie like that, everybody wants to keep an open mind to who the big stars are going be. Like, ‘Well maybe it will be Margot Robbie,’ or something like that. But when it came down to it, I found a lot of pretty heavy pushback on casting a black woman in that role.
You can watch more of the interview here:
Trank also spoke about how he felt like he had ‘failed’ for not pushing harder on casting a black Sue Storm.
He continued:
When I look back on that, I should’ve just walked when that sort of realisation hit me and I feel embarrassed about that, that I didn’t, just out of principle, because those aren’t the values that I stand for in my own life and those weren’t the values then – or ever – for me.
Because I’m somebody who always talks about standing up for what I believe in, even if it means burning my career up, and I feel bad that I didn’t take it to the mat with that issue.
I feel like I failed in that regard, but that was a weird, unfortunate situation, I don’t know how else to put it.
The film didn’t do very well at the box office only bringing in £56 million domestically.
It also received poor reviews with Rotten Tomatoes giving it a pitiful 9% while Metacritic gave it a slightly more generous 27%.
