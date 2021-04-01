Fast And Furious Fans Perplexed By Seriously Confusing Perspective In Film Scene

Universal Pictures

Fast & Furious fans have been left bamboozled by a rather strange scene with Vin Diesel and The Rock.

The pair have been known to have some beef during their time together on-screen. When Dwayne Johnson arrived in the fifth entry, it’s hard to deny it energised the franchise. From there, reports circulated of them butting heads. ‘It’s not always easy being an alpha. And it’s two alphas. Being an alpha is sometimes a pain,’ Diesel previously said.

Advert 10

If there’s any scene in the series to back this up, it’s in the closing minutes of Fast & Furious 6, recently brought to the attention of moviegoers on Twitter.

The clip was tweeted by Lily Ferguson (@lilyeliz), who wrote: ‘Watched Fast & Furious 6 last night and absolutely cannot stop thinking about the weird perspective in this scene.’

The scene features Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and Johnson’s Agent Hobbs after the runway chaos of the climax, where they took down Owen Shaw. Clearly thankful for one another’s help, but not so much they’re willing to look each other in the eye, they stand side-by-side. ‘Not bad for a cop,’ Dom says. ‘I never thought I’d trust a criminal,’ Hobbs replies. ‘Until next time.’

Advert 10

Some have speculated the two actors hated each other so much they filmed this scene separately, later stitched together. Lily even tweeted a follow-up poll asking if people thought they were in the same place, to which 84.7% responded no.

While some have dubbed it the ‘stupidest thing they’ve ever seen’, most people just find it hilarious. Others have also theorised it could be linked to their contracts, which earlier determined how much they could be beat up on screen, in order to make sure The Rock doesn’t look visibly taller.

However, as one user wrote: ‘People are down in the comments hating on this scene. Couldn’t be me. This moment is pure cinema!’

Advert 10