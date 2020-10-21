unilad
Fast And Furious Franchise Set To End After Two More Films

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Oct 2020 07:38
Fast And Furious Franchise Set To End After Two More Films

Hit the NOS! The Fast and Furious franchise will officially end with its 11th movie. 

In 2001, the series started with humble street racing and Paul Walker going undercover to stop a plot to steal DVD players. Nearly 20 years later, we’ve seen cars fly between buildings in Abu Dhabi and The Rock pushing a torpedo away with his bare hand.

It’s Universal Pictures’ big answer to the rise in superheroes, with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his band of drivers conjuring complete madness behind the wheel – they’re even going to space in the next film. However, there’s now an end in sight for the franchise.

Fast and furious 9Fast and furious 9Universal Pictures

Justin Lin – who directed the fifth, sixth and upcoming ninth film – has been tapped to helm the 10th and 11th instalments, at which point the core story of Fast and Furious will conclude, Deadline reports.

It’s believed to be somewhat of a two-parter, bringing back Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang and, with a bit of luck, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. The latter pair stormed cinemas with Hobbs and Shaw in 2019, raking in $759.9 million.

Jason Statham Dwayne Johnson Hobbs and ShawJason Statham Dwayne Johnson Hobbs and ShawUniversal Pictures

Fast and Furious 9, officially titled F9, was postponed to 2021 due to the current pandemic. It’s bringing back the core cast bar Johnson and Statham, as well as the eighth film’s Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Tokyo Drift’s Lucas Black is also returning, and John Cena stars in a brand-new role as Dom’s long-lost brother.

In total, the franchise has made nearly $6 billion at the box office. Fast and Furious 7, the last film to star Walker after his death, made more than $1.5 billion alone.

F9 is due for release on May 28, 2021.

