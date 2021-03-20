Father Of The Bride 1 And 2 Coming To Disney+ Next Month

Buena Vista Pictures

Both of Steve Martin’s Father of the Bride movies will arrive on Disney+ next month.

The smash-hit 1991 comedy, a remake of the 1950 film of the same name, will hit the House of Mouse’s streaming platform in April alongside its sequel, Father of the Bride: Part II.

Advert 10

The first film stars Martin as George Banks, who goes through the painful ordeal of accepting his daughter is all grown up when she wants to get married. In the sequel, his daughter is pregnant, sparking a whole new parenting crisis.

Disney

Father of the Bride made $89.3 million at the worldwide box office, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 70%. While less successful at 50%, Part II still amassed more than $76 million.

In September last year, Martin reunited with co-stars Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and Martin Short for Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), a short film in support of World Central Kitchen centred around a family Zoom call during the pandemic. Florence Pugh and Robert De Niro also made appearances.

Advert 10

Warner Bros. is planning on rebooting the franchise, with Ocean’s Eleven star Andy Garcia set to star in Martin’s grumpy dad role.

He told Deadline: ‘I’m very excited to join The Father of the Bride, a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story. I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created.’

Both Father of the Bride movies will be available to stream on Disney+ from April 2.

Advert 10