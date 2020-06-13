Fawlty Towers Episode Including Strong Racial Slurs To Be Reinstated On UKTV
The ‘don’t mention the war’ episode of Fawlty Towers is to be reinstated on UKTV following its removal from the streaming service yesterday, June 12.
The episode, which first aired in 1975, sees John Cleese as Basil Fawlty tiptoeing around the Torquay-based hotel while repeating the famed phrase.
While the BBC-owned streaming service initially failed to explain why the episode was removed, it’s believed it was due to racial slurs used in the episode.
UKTV has since released a statement explaining its decision to make the episode available again, alongside what changes it has reinforced.
As per the Mirror, UKTV’s statement read:
We already offer guidance to viewers across some of our classic comedy titles, but we recognise that more contextual information can be required on our archive comedy, so we will be adding extra guidance and warnings to the front of programmes to highlight potentially offensive content and language.
We will reinstate Fawlty Towers once that extra guidance has been added, which we expect will be in the coming days.
UKTV added it will also be reviewing other content that’s available on the streaming service, something which it claims it has ‘always done’.
The removal and reinstatement of the episode comes as many old television shows are criticised in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement.
However, many people are concerned the focus on the removal of old TV shows such as Little Britain, and the ongoing ‘culture war’, is distracting from the bigger issue.
One person took to Twitter, writing:
It makes me sick to think of all the petty culture war nonsense that’s going to absolutely flood the zone soon and risk turning an epic moment into just more ammunition for bad faith actors to say black people and lefties are trying to cancel everything.
Probably inevitable as there’s a whole media complex that thrives on baiting black people into looking angry or unreasonable and reducing their demands to cancelling marmite or whatever. It’s coming.
As long as black people’s role is to prove racism by literally subjecting themselves to it in a live martyrdom, the discourse will always find ways to keep them in that spot with a cartoon baddie and everyone else cheering or booing
In relation to the Fawlty Towers episode in particular, one person argued that no black person went on the streets to protest because of the television show and to, ‘drop us out of your culture war conversation.’
Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy tweeted about the ‘don’t mention the war’ episode too, saying:
If you frame this as the “don’t mention the war” episode but don’t quote the scene about “ni**ers” and “wogs” then it obviously seems absurd. If you call it the “ni**ers and wogs episode” it might make people think.
A simple edit – as has been done before – will sort it. It doesn’t warrant taking attention from the racist killing, violence, structural discrimination, racism in education and at work, covid deaths, etc
Another agreed writing, ‘Fawlty Towers thing is potentially the first example of a conscious attempt to disrupt the messaging of a progressive social movement by muddying the waters with faux-outrage culture war bullshit.’
Another Twitter-user wrote:
I don’t know a single lefty that wants Fawlty Towers removed from all platforms. This is a contrived culture war by Little Englanders with persecution complexes.
Someone else summed it up nicely, tweeting: ‘Our lives mattering is much more important than Julia Herp-Derr-Bloop and that other one that looks like a Tim Burton cartoon character conflating into their campus culture war BS.’
While removing racial slurs may be necessary and overdue, it’s safe to say there’s much bigger issues at hand than television shows from decades ago.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
