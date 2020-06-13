Fawlty Towers Episode Including Strong Racial Slurs To Be Reinstated On UKTV

It makes me sick to think of all the petty culture war nonsense that’s going to absolutely flood the zone soon and risk turning an epic moment into just more ammunition for bad faith actors to say black people and lefties are trying to cancel everything.

Probably inevitable as there’s a whole media complex that thrives on baiting black people into looking angry or unreasonable and reducing their demands to cancelling marmite or whatever. It’s coming.

As long as black people’s role is to prove racism by literally subjecting themselves to it in a live martyrdom, the discourse will always find ways to keep them in that spot with a cartoon baddie and everyone else cheering or booing