Ferris Bueller's Day Off Is Now Available To Stream On Netflix Paramount Pictures

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off has dropped on Netflix. It’s so choice – if you have the means, I highly recommend watching it.

Don’t be like Cameron Frye. This isn’t a time to take a stand, you should be sitting on your ass and watch as the events that affect you unfold. Fortunately, John Hughes’ 1986 teen classic is here to make that a little easier.

From the comfort of your sofa, you can live vicariously through Ferris (Matthew Broderick), who orchestrates one of the most incredible bunk-offs in cinematic history through the metropolis of Chicago.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Paramount Pictures

Of course, Ferris Bueller… Bueller… Bueller… can’t ditch school alone. He needs to rope in Cameron (Alan Ruck) and his girlfriend Sloan (Mia Sara) for a day out in a treasured Ferrari. However, unbeknown to them, Principal Edward R. Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is hot on their tail – with a particular axe to grind with Ferris.

The film was critically acclaimed and adored by audiences, with an 80% Rotten Tomatoes score. At the time of its release, it grossed more than $70 million on a mere $5.8 million budget.

More importantly, it has lived on as a classic in the following decades, with all generations young and old revelling in the company of Ferris and his kind-hearted cohorts.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off Paramount Pictures

There’s an abundance of cracking films recently added to the streaming platform, including but not limited to: Blades of Glory, Dumb and Dumber and American Beauty (wouldn’t recommend a triple-bill with those three, right enough).

Ferris’ quote is very apropos to current circumstances: ‘The question isn’t what are we going to do, it’s what aren’t we going to do?’ Don’t leave your home unless it’s necessary – stay in and flatten the curve.