Film About A Giant Killer Bear Terrorising George Clooney, Laura Dern And Charlie Sheen Finally Being Released Columbia Pictures

After nearly 40 years, a movie about a giant killer bear that terrorises George Clooney, Laura Dern and Charlie Sheen is finally set for release.

Grizzly II, which was filmed back in 1983, sees the then youngsters trying to enjoy a music festival – before the big grizzly bear has other ideas.

Now, the troubled production, the sequel to 1976’s Grizzly, will finally come to fruition almost four whole decades later.

You can check out the trailer here:

Grizzly II follows a blood-hungry, grief-stricken mother bear who eats a bunch of people around a huge outdoor festival, after her cubs die at the hands of evil poachers.

The synopsis reads:

All hell breaks loose when a 15-ft grizzly bear, reacting to the slaughter of her cub by poachers, seeks revenge and kills anyone that gets in her way. In the 3 days before the major concert taking place in Yellowstone National Park, the gigantic grizzly has brutally attacked campers Ron (George Clooney), Tina (Laura Dern) and Lance (Charlie Sheen), poachers and a park ranger. The terror doesn’t end there as the giant grizzly bear finds its way to the concert grounds to go on a killing spree.

The film was originally set to be co-produced by Suzanne Nagy, who was there to ‘represent the Hungarian film industry’ in the US, according to AV Club, and ended up shooting on a ‘Soviet military base’ just outside of Budapest, as tanks and secret police watched on.

A number of young stars, including Sheen, Dern, Clooney, Louise Fletcher and John Rhys-Davies, were cast as ‘brooding new-wavers, raging classic-rockers and Jazzercising dancers’, with Rhys-Davies playing ‘a French-Canadian grizzly-hunter’ whose wife and daughters had been killed by a bear in the past.

Around 40,000 to 50,000 extras were employed to watch bands and play out the concert scenes, and huge bear puppets were made, but sadly the movie’s budget ran out, and the producer promptly hopped on a plane and left Hungary.

Sadly, even a secret investor couldn’t even make it work, after accidents on set drained even more money. The film was left without enough bear attack scenes for it to come together, and after they left the set the Hungarian government seized the mechanical bears, meaning they couldn’t film what was missing even if they did get the cash they desperately needed.

Many years later, Nagy returned to the abandoned horror and cut it together with stock videos to create a new subtitle. Grizzly II: The Revenge has been shown at many festivals over the years and now it is finally set for wide release this autumn, 37 years on.