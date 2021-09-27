Film Fans Claim To See Ghost In ‘Three Men And A Baby’

Buena Vista Pictures

Once upon a time, a ‘ghost’ in Three Men and a Baby frightened viewers around the world.

Leonard Nimoy’s treasured 1987 comedy stars Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson as three bachelors who end up looking after a baby left on their doorstep.

Amid the hijinks and paternal lessons of having a child around, one scene sticks out for a very different reason – the ghostly appearance of a little boy who was apparently murdered and haunted the production.

As detailed in James Proud’s Urban Legends: Strange Tales and Unsolved Mysteries from Around the World, all it takes to clock the ‘legend’ is taking a ‘closer look at the long continuous shot where Jack and his mother walk through the men’s apartment’.

‘You won’t spot it on first viewing, but if you slow the shot down and look again, you can make out what appears to be a rifle and then a boy with a blank look on his face, peering at the actors from behind the curtains.’

As more and more viewers saw the image, it became the subject of intense, and creepy, debate. Snopes, an internet fact-checker, shared one of the ‘explanations’ for the boy’s inclusion in the film.

‘On a recent trip to the southwest US I saw on several different news programs a rather strange story… all the news programs I watched, froze the clip and zoomed in on the boy. It was very clear and well defined,’ the rumour read.

‘It was only noticed after the film was distributed for home viewing. The facts are, a young boy died in the house in which the movie was filmed. Some people think it was his spirit. I don’t know if this was a ploy to increase rentals of the tape or not. But what the news programs did show was just a bit too eerie for me.’

It’s not true, obviously. Danson’s character is an actor in the film, and the ‘boy’ is actually a cardboard cut-out of himself. In addition, the scene was shot on a set, not a real house. ‘It looks a little spooky, but the story is ridiculous. The ghost of the soundstage?’ Selleck told Jimmy Fallon.