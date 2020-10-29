Final Destination Creator Confirms They Are Working On New Film Warner Bros.

The sixth instalment of the Final Destination franchise is officially in the works.

Creator of the gory horror movies Jeffrey Reddick confirmed the news, but added that production had been delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Advert 10

Reddick also teased that the upcoming film is being made by Netflix, and it won’t be a traditional reboot like you’d expect.

Final Destination Val Lewton New Line Cinema

Reddick told Bloody Disgusting, ‘[Netflix] were working on a new Final Destination but that got pushed back because of COVID.’ The 51-year-old added that he’s currently working with the streaming platform on ‘a couple of animated series’.

In regards to it not being your usual reboot, Reddick explained:

Advert 10

It’s always: if the formula’s not broken, don’t fix it. But my thing is that Death has so many designs in my brain that it could use. Like, we’re seeing one design with the Rube Goldberg kind of thing. But Death could get us in so many ways.

He continued, ‘In my original story, which was a little dark because I am a Nightmare on Elm Street fan, Death kind of toyed with them psychologically for some sin or some wrongdoing they did, and they ended up killing themselves. So, that was a little dark.’

Final Destination Reboot Will Be 'A Lot Of Fun', Producer Confirms Warner Bros.

Reddick went on to express his love for the Final Destination franchise saying, ‘I don’t want to die tomorrow, but I could die happy tomorrow because I know at least that movie is going to live on.’

Advert 10

For those of you who need your Reddick horror movie fix while Final Destination is being made, his new film Don’t Look Back is available to watch on video on demand (VOD) platforms now.