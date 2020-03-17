unilad
Final Destination Reboot Will Be ‘A Lot Of Fun’, Producer Craig Perry Confirms

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 17 Mar 2020 10:52
As horror film franchise Final Destination approaches its 20th anniversary, its long-time producer  has teased information about its next movie. 

Producer Craig Perry, who has worked on all five of the Final Destination films, said the upcoming film will be ‘a lot of fun’.

Speaking to Digital Spy, the  55-year-old broke down some of his ideas for the sixth instalment.

In the interview, Perry said:

We’re toying with having it take place in the world of first responders: EMTs, firemen and police. These people deal with death on the front lines every day, and make choices that can cause people to live or die.

We rely on their good judgement, expertise and calm demeanour. So why not put those people in the nightmare situation where every choice can bring about life and death – but now for themselves?

We’re thinking that world might be an interesting way into a Final Destination movie, and one which can also generate unique set pieces in a very credible way.

Perry went on to add that he doesn’t think ‘anybody will look at a revolving door in the same way again’. Interesting…

Creator of the films Jeffrey Riddick also spoke about the franchise’s upcoming movie.

He told Digital Spy:

I’ve been talking to Craig [Perry] and the concept behind it is unique. I think reboot is probably too strong of a word, it makes it sound like they’re going to change everything, but it’s definitely a Final Destination movie.

Craig is the master of coming up with crazy openings and set pieces. He’s told me a couple of things that happen in this one and it’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s not going feel like cash-grab Final Destination film.

The pair could get some potential script inspiration from this guy, who miraculously survived a very Final Destination-esque car crash.

Final Destination Crash
Back in October, the driver – who remained unnamed – bent down to pick up a cup of coffee he dropped. In that short window, while his eyes were off the road, the SUV rear-ended the truck, impaling the vehicle back-to-front with logs.

So, how did he survive? Well, because he wasn’t upright at the time of the collision, when the logs penetrated his vehicle his head ended up fitting in a spectacularly tight gap.

Whitfield County Fire Chief Edward O’Brien explained that firefighters had to cut through 30 to 40 logs with chainsaws before they could begin the process of cutting the car open to free the driver. Damn.

However, while the driver in the horrific car crash survived, most characters in the Final Destination movies famously don’t.

The films are known for killing people in extravagant ways so I’m intrigued how they’ll potentially use a revolving door to kill someone…

Niamh Shackleton

