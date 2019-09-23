Final Frozen 2 Trailer Drops And It Looks Amazing

Disney

The cold never bothered me anyway: the final trailer for Disney’s Frozen II is here.

Raking in a $1.3 billion avalanche of cash at the box office, Frozen was a global smash-hit – even now, its infectious, sing-along fallout lingers in the mainstream lexicon.

The sequel, directed by Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, is set to pick up around three years after the first, continuing to explore Elsa’s ice powers and the story behind her and Anna’s parents.

Check out the newest trailer below:

Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell are returning to their respective roles of Elsa and Anna. Jonathan Groff is also back as Kristoff, as well as Josh Gad’s much-loved Olaf.

Evan Rachel Wood, well-known for her role in Westworld, has joined the cast as Elsa and Anna’s mother, Queen Iduna. This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown will also star as Lieutenant Matthias.

Check out the first trailer below:

While the trailers showcase Disney’s staggering animation and the amazing new worlds our animated heroes will venture into, little is known about the plot at the moment.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she’ll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. In Frozen, Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In Frozen II, she must hope they are enough.

At this year’s D23 Expo, the directors said that Frozen II serves to form a complete story with its predecessor.

As reported by Digital Spy, co-director Chris Buck said:

We can tell you that Frozen II is even bigger and more epic, but most importantly in the end, Frozen and Frozen II work together to form one complete story. We mentioned it’s a story that starts in the past, so as you know, in these Disney films, we tend to kill off the parents. I know, we’re very sorry. Guess what, we’re bringing them back.

It’s been six years since Frozen, which goes to show Disney have been putting a fair degree of care into the sequel. Bell told Collider the reason it took so long is because ‘nobody knew what it was gonna be’.

As reported by Collider, Bell explained:

Nobody wanted it to be Episode 2 of Frozen, where Anna lost her shoes. No. It was about, what are the emotional undercurrents where we can show growth and character development in these people? What are we saying? It’s not just about providing a problem and have an end of a second act, and then a third act. It’s a beautiful story, and I think it says something pretty powerful. I’m glad that they took the time that they did because I think it’s really good. And it’s definitely a different Frozen. It’s a more developed Frozen.

Some lucky fans were given a sneak peak of exclusive footage at D23: showing off a song Into The Unknown, a big, emotional ballad that could be the sequel’s answer to Let It Go.

The world’s love for Frozen is an open door; we can’t wait.

Frozen II will be released in UK cinemas on November 22.

