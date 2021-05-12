Final Purge Movie Drops First Brutal Trailer

Universal Pictures

This is your emergency broadcast system announcing the first trailer for The Forever Purge, the final instalment of the horror franchise.

After eight years, four movies and a TV show, the wicked story of the New Founding Fathers’ night of crime is coming to an end. Created and mostly directed by James DeMonaco, the series has grossed north of $450 million worldwide.

Coming after 2018’s prequel The First Purge, The Forever Purge is a direct follow-up to Election Year, seeing the US free of the annual killing spree – until some embittered, racist lunatics decide to continue the tradition themselves along the southern border, carrying out a class and race massacre.

Check out the first trailer for The Forever Purge below:

Ahead of the trailer’s release today, we spoke to director Everardo Gout about taking on the last film and what fans should expect. ‘We needed to hit the expected chords so fans of The Purge don’t feel it’s a completely different thing from the past. At the same time, there’s an opportunity to end with a bang! To really show a last chapter; an operatic crescendo,’ he told UNILAD.

As for what got him on-board, he said, ‘It was a combination of great storytelling and meeting James DeMonaco, and him explaining to me his passion for the franchise. He saw it as a last chapter and wanted to come out with a bang, break the rules and revamp it 100%… If I was going to do it, it had to be something completely different.’

Universal Pictures

It’s a ‘brand-new’ cast, with Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Leven Rambin, Josh Lucas, Will Patton and Cassidy Freeman – so don’t expect an appearance from Frank Grillo. ‘It’s a lot of migrants and Latinos coming to America, I needed it to be the real thing,’ Gout said.

‘Sometimes in Hollywood, Latinos get a bit of whitewash, as a culture. It was important to bring that up and bring it to the right level… Some movies are behind the times, some are ahead, and every now and then, some movies are of their time. I think this is it. I think it’s a great thrill rush that’s very exciting, and we definitely took it to the next level,’ he added.

The Forever Purge was originally set for release last summer, but due to the pandemic, it was punted into 2021. ‘We started this movie two years ago, so we call it The Forever Changing Movie,’ Gout joked.

Universal Pictures

After all this time, why are we still so interested in the concept? ‘I think that it’s like a Black Mirror kind of movie, where you see yourself in it. You’re super entertained by the thrills and horror of it, but at the end of the day, you bring something with you,’ Gout said.

He added, ‘You always ask yourself the question, what would I do? What would I do if I could do anything? That guy that really gives me the stink eye every day, would I do something?’

We then asked Gout what he’d do on Purge night. With a laugh, he replied, ‘I won’t incriminate myself.’

The Forever Purge will hit cinemas on July 16, 2021.