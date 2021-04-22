unilad
First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is Here

by : Cameron Frew on : 22 Apr 2021 14:04
First Creepy Trailer For The Conjuring 3 Is HereWarner Bros.

The Warrens are back in the first spooky trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

It’s been nearly five years since the last Conjuring instalment, with Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s paranormal investigators taking on the Enfield Poltergeist case in London in 1977.

While the duo appeared in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home, the mainline series was originally set to continue last year – unfortunately, it was delayed due to the pandemic. Soon though, horror fans will experience the threequel’s terrifying story.

The official synopsis reads, ‘The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.’

It adds, ‘One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in US history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.’

The film is based on the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter for killing his landlord Alan Bono. He denied being responsible for the crime, citing demonic possession – as such, it was known as the ‘Devil Made Me Do It’ case.

Wilson and Farmiga will reprise their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren, starring alongside Julian Hilliard, Ruairi O’Connor and Eugenie Bondurant. Michael Chaves, who earlier helmed The Curse of La Llorona spin-off, is directing, based on a story from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and James Wan.

Wan, the franchise’s creator, earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, ‘While working closely with Chaves… I got to know him as a filmmaker. Chaves’s ability to bring emotion to a story, and his understanding of mood and scares, make him a perfect fit to direct the next Conjuring film.’

Ahead of the trailer’s release, Chaves told IGN, ‘In a lot of ways, this is the biggest Conjuring movie. I showed the final cut to [star] Vera [Farmiga] and her husband and they agreed, and they were like… this is the darkest Conjuring movie. It digs into some really dark material. This is definitely a case where there’s real consequence, there’s real victims.’

He added, ‘One of the things that James and I connected on while making The Curse of La Llorona was sharing a lot of the same favorite movies, and one of them is Se7en. We both love that movie, and so when he came to me with this script, he basically was like… it’s Se7en, but in the Conjuring universe. And he knew that was like catnip for me.’

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is due for release on June 4, 2021. 

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, horror, the conjuring, Trailer

