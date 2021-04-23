First Dexter Season Nine Teaser References Infamous Lumberjack Ending

Showtime/SHODexter/Twitter

Michael C. Hall is back in action as Dexter, and after spending some time as a not-so-clean-shaven lumberjack it sounds like he’s gearing up to return to his killer ways.

Many fans of the epic drama were left disappointed with the way the series came to an end in 2013, with (spoilers!) Deb left in a vegetative state and Dexter fleeing Miami after faking his death in a hurricane.

Though Dexter’s escape may have seemed anti-climactic after eight seasons of hunting serial killers, the show has the chance to redeem itself with a 10-episode limited series set to be released on Showtime later this year.

Check out a teaser for the new series below:

Honing in on an axe lodged in a block of wood, the teaser alludes to Dexter’s new life as a lumberjack, which fans were introduced to at the very end of the previous season. In the final episode, we saw the killer hauling trees around on a huge truck before returning to what appeared to be an isolated home to sit quietly at his kitchen table.

The scene made for a dramatic contrast to his former ocean-side apartment, but the teaser indicates that a new home doesn’t necessarily mean a complete change in lifestyle, as Dexter can be heard saying that it ‘feels good to get back to nature… my nature.’

The killer was known for his careful planning and precision when it came to getting rid of his victims, but with an axe now evidently at his disposal, we might see some changes in the way Dexter copes when his murderous nature calls.