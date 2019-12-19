First Full Trailer For Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Just Dropped

Warner Bros.

Time has come for a new protagonist: the first full trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is here.

So far we’ve only had tiny glimpses at Nolan’s new spy thriller, said to be his most ambitious film yet.

Described as ‘an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage’, are you ready for ‘a new kind of mission’?

Check out the first trailer for Tenet below:

The super-secret blockbuster brings together a spectacular cast: BlacKkKlansman‘s John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Kenneth Branagh.

Hoyte Van Hoytema is also on cinematography duties, the man behind the camera on Nolan’s earlier works, Dunkirk and Interstellar.

While we may not know many details about the plot, it’s set to be a globe-trotting, pulse-pounding event.

Nolan told Entertainment Weekly:

We’re jumping off from the point of view of an espionage film, but we’re going to a number of different place. We’re crossing a few different genres in a hopefully exciting and fresh way. [Producer] Emma [Thomas] and I have put together a lot of large-scale productions, but this is certainly the biggest in terms of international reach. We shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.

Washington – a former professional football player – is also ‘very much the hero’ of the film, with Nolan describing him as ‘a massively talented actor and physically gifted.

Nolan added:

He’s an athlete and pretty hard for anybody to keep up with, including the different vehicles we shot him from – cars and helicopters. [Laughs] This guy moves.

It also marks Pattinson’s first return to blockbusters since his days in the Twilight franchise. After that series tied up, the actor has built a vast, incredible portfolio in independent films, from David Cronenberg’s Cosmopolis to Claire Denis’ High Life.

He’s also been cast to don the cowl in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While he concedes he’s been ‘wary of big movies’ for a while, he couldn’t resist the opportunity to appear in one of Nolan’s films.

Pattinson told USA Today:

I got locked in a room to read the script – I don’t have it myself, I’ve been a little wary of doing big movies for years and years, but there’s just something about Chris Nolan’s stuff. He seems like the only director now who can do what is essentially a very personal, independent movie that has huge scale. I read the script and it’s unreal.

Tenet hits UK cinemas on July 17, 2020.

