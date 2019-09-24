First Full Trailer For El Camino Released

Netflix

Jesse is back (bitch) in the first full trailer for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

Six years after the Emmy-winning, globally-loved drama came to an end, we’re finally going to find out what happened after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) escaped the torturous grip Jack and his Nazi gang.

The latest emotional trailer (following two nail-biting teasers) shows Jesse on the run, reuniting with Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (played by Matt L. Jones) as police hunt for him.

Check out the trailer below:

If one thing is for sure, Jesse is in a bad way in El Camino: racked with the trauma of the events of the series, still in immense emotional and physical pain. While it gives little away about the plot, it appears he’ll be doing some soul searching.

It’s the first full length trailer ahead of the film’s October release: from this, it’s clear we’re in the immediate fallout of Breaking Bad‘s climax.

In the previous teaser, we saw Jesse trembling in his car while listening to police radio reports of ‘staggering carnage’ from a ‘remote-controlled machine gun’.

Check out the second teaser trailer below:

El Camino comes straight from the mind of Vince Gilligan – the creator of the critically-acclaimed show about a chemistry teacher, Walter White (Bryan Cranston), who breaks bad into the meth business, and recruits a student, Jesse, to help.

The official synopsis for the two-hour movie reads:

In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.

The first teaser didn’t show Jesse at all: it was just Skinny Pete, assuring officers that ‘there’s no way I’m helping you people put Jesse Pinkman back inside a cage’.

Check out the first teaser below:

‘More than 10 familiar characters’ from the show will be returning, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

One of those oldies will be Jonathan Banks’ Mike Ehrmantraut – he made surprise the revelation while being interviewed by ET Canada at the Primetime Emmy’s, joking he’ll be ‘hit in the head’ for spilling the beans before continuing to dish the dirt anyway.

Speaking on the red carpet, the actor responded to a question about his role in the movie by saying:

They’ll hit me in the head for saying this, but yes, why not? None of those guys hit very hard anyway.

However, as is the case with any potential of a Walter White cameo, it’ll likely take the form of a flashback due to their respective fates as seen in the show.

The whole project was completed in secret, somehow kept under wraps after Paul told people he was ‘ doing this small little indie out in New Mexico and that was it. No one second-guessed it’.

Breaking Bad‘s closing legacy is near-untouchable: of its final four episodes, such as the breathtaking ‘Ozymandias’, not one is rated lower than 9.7 on IMDb.

However, any anxiety Paul had was soon diminished after meeting with Gilligan.

As per The New York Times, Paul said:

I couldn’t speak for a good 30, 60 seconds. I was just lost in my thoughts. As the guy who played the guy, I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey. It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted, and now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s there.

We are so ready for the true ‘Felina’ of the Breaking Bad saga. No more half-measures, bring on El Camino.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie hits Netflix on October 11.

