First Hilarious Trailer For Bill & Ted Face The Music Drops

Once told they’d save the universe during a time-travelling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads.

They are still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfil their destiny. Soon they are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life and the universe.

The pair work with their families, old friends, and famous musicians to complete this task.