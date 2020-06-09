First Hilarious Trailer For Bill & Ted Face The Music Drops
It’s finally here: the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music has dropped, and it seems our two favourite slackers are funnier than ever.
The trailer for the long-awaited sci-fi comedy sequel dropped today, June 9, aka 9/6, aka 6/9 (in America, of course), aka ‘Bill & Ted Day’. 69, dudes!
For those of you who are sitting there wondering what the hell I’m talking about, June 9 has unofficially been ‘Bill & Ted Day’ for years now – having been christened by the franchise’s fans – so there could be no better day to drop the trailer.
But anyway, enough from me. You can check out the trailer below:
The trailer’s release comes just hours after fans were granted a fresh look at the upcoming sequel with a new poster shared to the film’s official social media pages.
The new poster shows Alex Winter (Bill) and Keanu Reeves (Ted) standing in front of the time-travelling phone booth that was the focus of the first two films in the franchise: Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.
‘Their destiny is calling,’ the Twitter post announced. ‘Keanu Reeves and [Alex Winter] are BACK in the official poster for Bill & Ted Face the Music! Time to be excellent, dudes.’
The film’s slated release date of August 21 did not appear on the poster, which opted for a more general Summer 2020 launch window. This could be a result of cinemas across the world remaining closed as a result of the ongoing health crisis.
Directed by Dean Parisot and written by Solomon and Chris Matheson, Bill & Ted Face The Music will see the Wyld Stallyns return to our screens for the first time since their Bogus Journey in 1991. Yep, you did read that right: a whole 29 years ago.
The synopsis for the upcoming film reads:
Once told they’d save the universe during a time-travelling adventure, two would-be rockers from San Dimas, California find themselves as middle-aged dads.
They are still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfil their destiny. Soon they are warned by a visitor from the future of the need for them to create a song that will save all life and the universe.
The pair work with their families, old friends, and famous musicians to complete this task.
As well as Reeves and Winter, William Sadler will be reprising his role as the Grim Reaper, with Amy Stoch returning as Missy and Hal Landon Jr. returning as Ted’s father, Captain Logan.
Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) has been cast as Bill’s daughter, Thea Preston, while Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) will appear as Ted’s daughter, Billie Logan. Also, for reasons that are as of yet unknown, Kid Cudi will be playing himself.
Whoa!
