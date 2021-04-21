First Images Of Knuckles In Sonic 2 Leak Online

Paramount Pictures/Sega

Photos of Knuckles on the movie set of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 have leaked online.

After a calamitous initial reaction, the big-screen debut of Sega’s blue speedster was a success, grossing more than $319 million and achieving a Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Work is already underway on the sequel, set to bring back James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Jim Carrey as Eggman, as well as some new faces – namely, Knuckles the Echidna.

Following the first film’s introduction of Tails, it was clear the filmmakers intended on exploring the Sonic lore. While the plot is unknown at the time of writing – you can probably expect some villainous hijinks from Dr. Robotnik – we’ll finally get to see Knuckles, the red, spikey-fisted ‘frenemy’ of Sonic.

Knuckles was first introduced in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, going on to become one of the franchise’s most popular characters. He has a firm place in fans’ hearts, and the reactions are already incredibly positive.

One user wrote: ‘Sonic hot take: this is the best Knuckles in the entire series.’ Another tweeted: ‘I’M FREAKING OUT KNUCKLES LOOKS SO GOOD.’ A third wrote: ‘These props look great!! Makes me very thankful they ended up changing the original design for Sonic. Imagine how bad Tails and Knuckles would’ve looked.’

Another joked, referencing Knuckle’s inclusion in the game’s titles: ‘Knuckles appearing means this movie is no longer Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It’s now officially Sonic the Hedgehog 2 & Knuckles.’

Seeing Tails and Knuckles is great… but shout me when Shadow gets involved.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is due for release on April 22, 2022.