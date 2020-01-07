First Look At Avatar 2 Concept Art And It Looks Even Better Than The First

avatar 2 concept art 1 20th Century Fox

Up until last year, Avatar was the highest grossest film of all time – a pretty impressive feat considering it was released a decade ago.

Sadly, it was knocked off its top spot by Avengers: Endgame in the summer, but that doesn’t mean director James Cameron is taking the news lying down.

Nope, because the long-awaited sequel is now in the works, with the concept art for Avatar 2 looking even better than its predecessor’s.

Avatar 20th Century Fox

On Monday night, Cameron made an appearance at the 2020 CES convention in Las Vegas, where he unveiled the new concept art images for the sequel.

The pieces, which were later shared online via social media, gave us the first look at our return to Pandora, showcasing new tropical islands, green forests and new water creatures.

A tweet posted from the film’s official Twitter account read:

In the #Avatar sequels, you won’t just return to Pandora — you’ll explore new parts of the world. Check out these brand new concept art pieces for a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Although a trailer is still a long way away (sorry), the images at least give us a slight insight into what we can expect next year, when the film – currently titled Avatar: The Way of Water – is expected to be released.

Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana, the stars of the 2009 blockbuster hit, are returning for the sequel – as well as the other sequels currently in development – along with Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang.

In an interview with Empire last year, Cameron revealed what we can expect from the highly-secretive sequel, including a mention of Jake and Neytiri’s (they’re still together, don’t worry) eight-year-old daughter.

avatar 2 concept art 20th Century Fox

Avatar 2 will also introduce the Metkayina, a new Na’vi clan ruled by Tonowari (played by Cliff Curtis), as well as what producer Jon Landau called ‘the future generation of Pandora,’ as per Entertainment Weekly.

This future generation includes Javier ‘Spider’ Socorro (Jack Champion) – a human child born at the Hell’s Gate military complex – Jake Sully’s children, and the children of the Metkayina.

Earlier glimpses at the film’s production teased the Sea Dragon, described as ‘a massive mothership that carries an array of other sea-going craft’.

avatar 2 concept art 20th Century Fox

Basically, it’s looking set to be absolutely amazing so Avengers: Endgame better watch its back.

Avatar 2 is set to hit cinemas on December 18, 2021.