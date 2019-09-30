First Look At Big Mouth Queer Eye Crossover Just Dropped

Netflix

Netflix has just released the first look clip of the moment Queer Eye Coach Steve appears in Big Mouth season three, and it’s all kinds of incredible.

The online streaming giant previously released a trailer for the third season, proving fans are in for an entire new series of weird and at times uncomfortable jokes about these kids’ sexual awakenings.

And now it seems as though the kids will be enlisting the help of iconic Queer Eye Coach Steve, and it looks like he’s not going to remain lonely much longer.

You can watch the first taste of the crossover here:

The official synopsis for season three reads:

In Season 3, Big Mouth focuses on what’s like to be going through puberty now. The show continues exploring human sexuality and everything around it, tackling issues such as cell phone addiction, female anger, the vast spectrum of sexuality, Adderall abuse, dick pics, toxic masculinity, and of course ‘how to have an orgasm.’ As the end of seventh grade rapidly approaches, Thandie Newton shakes things up as Missy’s new Hormone Monstress, and Ali Wong joins the cast as a new student who makes everyone at Bridgeton Middle question their sexuality. The season culminates with a superhero showdown that brings long-simmering tensions to a head and tests even the strongest friendships.

Meanwhile, the trailer hinted the return of Kristen Wiig voicing Jessi’s vagina in an elaborate game show called ‘Do The Thing!!!’, which makes it clear this probably isn’t a show you want to watch with the whole family. Then again, Big Mouth does have something for everyone, and characters we can all relate to, so you never know…

Elsewhere in the trailer, as if Maury, Connie and Rick the hormone monsters weren’t enough, it looks like we’re getting a new one, and this time it’s Missy Foreman-Greenwald’s turn, voiced by Thandie Newton nonetheless.

Big Mouth season 3 premieres on Netflix on October 4.

