First Look At Brendan Gleeson As Donald Trump In Upcoming Series

Brendan Gleeson adopted Donald Trump’s, let’s say ‘unique’, hairstyle as he transformed himself into the POTUS for a new mini-series.

Trump himself might never give up his secrets, but at least Gleeson should be able to reveal whether there was some sort of wig or toupée involved in creating the president’s memorable look.

The Irish actor, who also played Mad-Eye Moody in the Harry Potter films, will portray the controversial leader in the upcoming show The Comey Rule, which will air on the US network Showtime later this year.

Brendan Gleeson PA Images

The series is based on former FBI Director James Comey’s memoir A Higher Loyalty, and will explore the FBI’s investigation into the Russian interference in the 2016 US election and the first few months of Trump’s time in the Oval Office.

Each episode has a run time of two hours, making them film-like in their own right, with the first episode focusing on the election in which Trump’s win defied the polls. It will also look at the case of Hillary Clinton’s emails, the re-opening of which saw Comey come under heavy political fire in the run up to the election.

President Donald Trump PA Images

As well as exploring the start of Trump’s presidency, the second and final episode will touch on the volatile relationship between Trump and Comey.

Comey will be played by Jeff Daniels, with first-look images showing both actors in character. Gleeson can be seen in profile as Trump, with only his silhouette visible, but it’s clear the actor has nailed the transformation.

Check-out the first-look image here:

Brendan Gleeson as Donald Trump CBS

Though we can’t see whether Gleeson has adopted an abundance of fake tan for the role, he has Trump’s seemingly gravity-defying fringe and pursed lips down to a tee. The president’s inauguration crowd, the size of which was widely disputed, can be seen in the background of the image.

Describing the series, Showtime said:

The Comey Rule is not a biopic of one man, but is instead the story of two powerful figures, Comey and Trump, whose strikingly different personalities, ethics and loyalties put them on a collision course.

Jeff Daniels as Comey CBS/Showtime

Joining Gleeson and Daniels in the series will be Holly Hunter, playing the since-fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, Michael Kelly as former FBI Director Andrew McCabe, Jennifer Ehle as Comey’s wife Patrice, Scoot McNairy as former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Jonathan Banks as former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

Trump PA Images

Also starring are Oona Chaplin as former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, Steven Pasquale as former FBI agent Peter Strzok, Amy Seimetz as FBI lawyer Trisha Anderson, Peter Coyote as Mueller, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as former president Barack Obama.

The Comey Rule is set to air in November, following the upcoming 2020 US presidential elections.