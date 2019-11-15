First Look at Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Black Adam

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he will look like as the DC Comics’ anti-hero Black Adam – and let me tell you, it’s something else.

The movie, which has been in the works for a number of years but is now starting to finally take off, is scheduled to begin production next summer before hitting cinemas in December 2021.

Basically, we’ve got to wait an entire two years until we see The Rock taking down his enemies as the rebellious superhero. Luckily though, he’s given us a sneak-peak of what he will look like doing it.

PA Images

Johnson shared a picture of himself in the role on social media in the form of a ‘first time ever bad ass’ collaboration between digital artist BossLogic and DC Comics artist Jim Lee.

Alongside the concept art, the 47-year-old actor said he was ‘honoured’ to join the DC Universe while sharing with his fans his enthusiasm for the role and the movie itself.

He also expressed how grateful he was to be able to portray an unconventional hero, and one that doesn’t necessarily follow the rules in order to get what he wants.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The Rock wrote:

Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true.

I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM.

PA Images

Johnson went on to say Black Adam ‘doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line’, describing him as a ‘rebellious, one of a kind superhero who’ll always do what’s right for the people’. However, there’s one big difference between him and Superman, he says: ‘He does it his way.’

He also said the role is ‘unlike any other’ he’s ever done in his career, before unveiling the release date as December 22, 2021.

The film’s producer, Hiram Garcia, previously told ComicBook.com viewers should expect a character who is ‘going through a journey’, stating that although Black Adam was created as a villain, he evolved into an antihero that ‘we always loved and responded to’.

Getty

The Rock added that fans should expect an arc from the character, telling the publication: ‘Black Adam, how he starts, he starts off as a villain.Then, he becomes an anti-hero. And then he might become a hero or we might not.’

Black Adam hits cinemas on December 22, 2021.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]