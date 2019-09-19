First Look At Footage From The Sinner Season 3 Just Dropped

Netflix

The Sinner is back for its third season and although fans will have to wait until next year to find out all the chilling details, the creators have been kind enough to give us a first look.

The murder mystery was originally slated to return this year after two intriguing series following Detective Harry Ambrose and his disturbing cases, but it ended up being pushed back to 2020.

It seems the show will be worth the wait, however, as the preview teases an intense, bloody and mysterious car crash.

Check it out here:

Bill Pullman will be back in his role as Ambrose as he investigates the tragic crash, which takes place in upstate New York.

While season one and two certainly offered some creepy scenes, the upcoming episodes promise to take things to a new level as the detective ‘uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career’, E! News report.

Magic Mike star Matt Bomer will be joining the cast as a character named Jamie, ‘an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident’, and if the preview is anything to go by it looks like the character might have some inside information to share about the case.

USA Network/Netflix

Bomer took to Instagram to share his excitement about the role, writing:

Beyond excited to work with the incredible cast and creative team on @thesinnerusa, a show I’m already a huge fan of. It’s also nice to be coming home to the place where it all began, @usa_network. Wait until you see what’s in store for season 3!

Chris Messina of The Mindy Project stars as Nick Haas, Jamie’s friend from college, and as if things didn’t already look complex enough ‘a surprise visit years later unexpectedly alters the course of their friendship and their lives’.

The cast is rounded out by Parisa Fitz-Henley, who plays Jaime’s expectant wife Leela Burns, as well as Jessica Hecht as Sonya, a painter who gets involved when the car accident occurs on her property, and Eddie Martinez playing rising star detective Vic Soto.

Jessica Biel, who starred in the first season of the series, is an executive producer on the new season.

Season three of The Sinner is expected to air on the USA Network and Netflix in 2020.

