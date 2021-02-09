Warner Bros./Zack Snyder/Vanity Fair

Fans have just got their first look at Jared Leto’s Joker in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Snyder Cut, said to be the true vision of Justice League after the disastrous 2017 theatrical release, is bringing back Leto’s Clown Prince of Crime.

Until now, Leto had only appeared once as Batman’s iconic foe in 2016’s Suicide Squad, which was also met with unfavourable reviews. With his ‘damaged’ tattoo out of sight, the first photos sketch a much different, creepier Joker than before.

Discussing why he chose to bring him back, especially when the villain wasn’t part of his original plan, Snyder told Vanity Fair: ‘The Joker is really the only thing that I thought of in retrospect. But I will say that it was always my intention to bring Joker into that world.’

The excess bling and flashy style appears have been wiped from Leto’s version of the character, with stripped back makeup and a hospital gown. In some scenes in the new cut, he wears a bulletproof vest with ‘grimy law enforcement badges’ – Snyder said they’re his ‘trophies’.

The Joker Jared Leto Warner Bros.

The director added: ‘That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together.’

In Batman v Superman, it was hinted the Joker had murdered Robin, with ‘Ha Ha, Joke’s On You, Batman’ painted on his armour.

Snyder explained: ‘I’d always wanted to explore the death of Robin. And if there ever was going to be a next movie, which, of course, there probably won’t be, I wanted to do a thing where in flashbacks we learn how Robin died, how Joker killed him and burned down Wayne Manor, and that whole thing that happened between he and Bruce.’

suicide squad Warner Bros.

Speaking to CinemaBlend about reprising the role, Leto said: ‘Well, Zack Snyder, he’s a warrior, he’s a madman. I really love him. With every character I play, I don’t know if it’s because I work so intently and I tend to dig really deep and put a lot of time and energy into it, but when I’m done playing the part, I do miss them a little bit… so it’s nice to revisit things.’

As for what’s happened to the Joker since we last saw him – in Leto’s form that is – Snyder isn’t giving away details, saying: ‘I would say that there’s been some water under the bridge. Who knows what’s happened. I don’t know if he’s wearing makeup, I don’t know what’s happening. It’s hard to say exactly.’

Zack Snyder’s Justice League hits HBO Max on March 18. UK release details will be announced soon.

