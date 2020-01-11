First Look At Jared Leto's Morbius Leaks Online PA/Sony Pictures

A screenshot believed to be taken from Jared Leto’s Morbius has been leaked on social media, just days before the trailer is expected to drop.

The leaked image, which appeared on Twitter, reportedly offers up a first look at Leto playing the Living Vampire in the film adaptation of the Marvel comic book.

With a trailer believed to land this Monday, January 13, Morbius is set for release on July 31, 2020.

While the image doesn’t give much away, it gives us the first glimpse of Leto’s makeup as Morbius, the ‘living vampire’. The character was first introduced as a nemesis of Spider-Man, but quickly went on to gain his own following as a flawed anithero in his own right. As a biochemist named Michael Morbius, the character developed vampire-like abilities from a failed biochemical experiment.

The Morbius film is directed by Daniel Espinosa, famed for his work on Safe House, and includes a cast starring Leto (Suicide Squad) as Dr Michael Morbius, Adria Arjona (Pacific Rim Uprising) as Martine Bancroft, Doctor Who’s Matt Smith as Loxias Crown, Jared Harris as Morbius’ mentor and Fast and Furious star Tyrese Gibson as an FBI agent.

Morbius is one of many Spider-Man spin-off films planned by Sony, having been confirmed to be in development back in 2017. According to Screenrant, Morbius is set to be even darker than Venom, with hints of horror too.

Meanwhile, FandomWire reports that a trailer will land on Monday, January 13, which lines up with other claims the trailer will be attached to Sony’s Bad Boys For Life, which is also set for release this month.

The trailer will reportedly be around two and a half minutes long – the perfect length! – so fans should get a good look into what’s in store for the film.

The film is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name, produced by Columbia Pictures in association with Marvel, and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Here’s hoping Jared Leto’s upcoming foray into another comic book series will be a redemption of sorts for his, to put it lightly, underwhelming outing as Joker in Suicide Squad. Fingers crossed, anyway.

Morbius is set to land in cinemas on July 31 2020.

