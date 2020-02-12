First Look At Lucifer Season Five Leaks Online
Lucifer is about to swoop onto Netflix for a fifth and final season, and many fans would do a deal with the devil himself to get a look at what’s to come.
However, one fortunate young fan has already had a sneak peek at the hellishly-good entertainment to come without selling so much as an ounce of his soul, after Tom Ellis and other cast members rocked up to shoot a scene.
In footage taken outside an unnamed school, Ellis can be seen dancing away with a troupe of cheerleaders and athletes, with many fans speculating the shoot could well have been for the show’s hotly anticipated musical episode.
Posting via TikTok, Reddit user Bear4459 shared the intriguing footage, taken from their very own school field:
@andretrujillo0345But does your school film Lucifer 😳# #lucifer #netlfix#luciferseason5 #xyzbca #4upage
As well as Ellis, the video also features Lauren German, the actor who plays Chloe Decker, a homicide detective who ends up becoming romantically entangled with Lucifer.
Expressing understandable excitement, the star-struck student wrote:
So they were filming LUCIFER at our school for season 5 and wait til the end.
Producers have revealed episode 10 will be an entirely musical episode, entitled Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam.
Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson had reportedly wanted to incorporate a musical episode for a long time, but had been waiting for a story that would fit.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in January, Modrovich revealed:
We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re signing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dance.’
It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode] but it’s super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.
As reported by the Radio Times, singer Debbie Gibson will be make an appearance within the episode, playing an overbearing mother.
Bloody Celestial Karaoke Jam will reportedly feature a variety of musical numbers, although I would bet on it being decidedly more bloody than your VHS copy of Grease.
Interestingly, this won’t be the show’s only dip into the lively, exuberant world of musical theatre. The fourth episode – a 1940s noir-themed adventure – will reportedly include not one but two songs.
As of yet, there’s no release date for the upcoming season, but it’s thought Lucifer could makes its devilish return in spring or summer this year, featuring an extended 16 episodes.
