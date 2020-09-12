Netflix/DC FanDome

What could top off your weekend, I hear you ask? How about a first look at Lucifer‘s highly anticipated musical episode?

The hit show’s fifth season (part one) hit Netflix last month and soon topped its streaming charts once again.

Now, not many would put musicals and the DC Universe together but – love it or hate it – a musical Lucifer episode is officially happening.

Take a look at what to expect here in the season five, part two episode here…

Lucifer star Tom Ellis spoke about the unique episode prior to Season 5 part one’s release and said filming it was a lot of fun.

The actor said to Da Man:

It was by far and away the most fun I have had doing anything on a set ever! Singing and dancing makes me very happy, so when we filmed on a high school football field with 100 background dancers to the music of Queen, let’s just say I felt like I’d won a competition to live out my dream.

If you’re just as confused as I am as to why there’s a musical episode in part two of season five, Lucifer showrunner Ildy Modrovich promises there’s a reason for it.

Lucifer Netflix

As per Digital Spy she said:

We wanted to have a real grounded story reason why they’re singing and dancing, and not just, ‘Oh, this is going to be the one where everybody sings and dances’. It’s been a little game of Tetris [planning the episode], but it’s been super fun. It’s going to be amazing. It’s going to be just such a bucket list thing for me.

Check out the full Lucifer panel at the DC FanDome here.

Lucifer Season 5, Part 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.