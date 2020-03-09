First Look At Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Divides Fans
Hellooo dear! Mrs Doubtfire is back and ready for her Broadway debut – but not everybody is a fan of her latest incarnation.
It would, of course, take a lot to fill the matronly cardigan of Robin Williams. His peerless charisma made Euphegenia Doubtfire one of the most hilarious – and often very touching – comic characters of the 90s.
However, musical theatre actor Rob McClure is about to give it a ruddy good go, pulling on a long, pleated skirt for his turn as the down-on-his-luck dad turned unconventional nanny.
Now, don’t panic. This isn’t a movie remake, and we all know that nobody can set a pair of fake boobs alight like the late, great Williams.
However, this toe-tapping take will certainly bring a new, musical element to the story, which does sound like quite good fun.
McClure, 37, told Entertainment Weekly:
Euphegenia Doubtfire takes a village. I’ve got an entire Indianapolis 500 pit crew back there. My dressers and make-up team are superheroes. One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real time.
When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can’t yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours.
We’ve got 18 seconds. I can feel the audience sweating with me! ‘IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?’ The stakes are so high! It makes for electrifying theatre.
Of course, 90s kids who grew up rooting for Daniel – and loathing slimy Stu – have had a few choice words to say about this unexpected reimagining.
One person tweeted:
Not the same. I’m very upset by this. Please do not ruin my young adulthood growing up for me. I loved that movie. You can’t can’t remake it without #robinwilliams
Another shuddered:
First image from the Mrs Doubtfire musical and I am chilled to my very core.
True, McClure’s Mrs Doubtfire looks a little less ‘realistic’ than Williams, but I do think this energetic, emotional story of heartache and family will make for bountiful musical theatre territory.
The show will officially open Sunday April 5 at New York City’s Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Tickets are on sale now.
