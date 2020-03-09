First Look At Mrs. Doubtfire Musical Divides Fans

Euphegenia Doubtfire takes a village. I’ve got an entire Indianapolis 500 pit crew back there. My dressers and make-up team are superheroes. One of the most thrilling differences between the movie and the Broadway show is that we are doing this in real time.

When Daniel Hillard runs into the other room and emerges as everyone’s favorite Scottish nanny 18 seconds later, our director can’t yell cut and send me to a trailer for five hours.

We’ve got 18 seconds. I can feel the audience sweating with me! ‘IS HE GONNA MAKE IT?!?’ The stakes are so high! It makes for electrifying theatre.