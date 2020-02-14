First Look At Robert Pattinson As Batman With Edgy New Logo
He’s the hero Gotham needs right now: our first look at Robert Pattinson as The Batman has dropped… and he looks unbelievable.
The Dark Knight is coming back to the big screen, under the watchful direction of Matt Reeves (famed for Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes).
Some may (ignorantly) tie him to Twilight, but Pattinson has proved his acting chops over the past decade, working with the likes of Claire Denis and David Cronenberg.
Check out the first ever official look at Pattinson in the batsuit below:
Our first look at R-Batz confirms a few things: he’s wearing a leather cowl, and it’s not a far cry in design from Adam West’s 1960s suit. Though, it’s not entirely clear what colour scheme we should expect; some have speculated that, away from the edgy red lighting, it’s going to be grey, black and blue.
It’s such a small tease (it is only a screen test after all), but it definitely hints at one thing: Batman is early on in his career in this new story. It was the complex nature of the caped crusader that drew the actor to the role, believing him to not be a hero.
In an interview with The New York Times, Pattinson said:
Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero – there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.
I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.
Pattinson headlines a stacked ensemble: Colin Farrell stars as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
The Batman hits UK cinemas on June 25, 2021.
