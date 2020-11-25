First Look At Tom Holland In Russo Brothers' PTSD Crime Thriller Cherry Apple TV+

Attention, Tom Holland fans! We’ve finally got our first glimpse at his latest movie – a crime-thriller directed by the Russo Brothers.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game helmers Joe and Anthony Russo have unveiled new images from their upcoming movie, Cherry, which stars the Spider-Man actor.

The big reveal shows the young actor in an intense story that focuses on Cherry (Holland), an army paramedic suffering from PTSD, and how his life spirals into a world of crime, as he becomes a debt-ridden, drug-addicted bank robber.

AGBO Films

AGBO Films, the Russo’s production company, shared a number of stills from the film on social media, confirming that the movie would hit cinemas this February, before moving to Apple TV the following month.

The tweet reads, ‘Welcome to a peek inside Cherry’s world created by the @Russo_Brothers and inspired by the best selling novel of the same name. Cherry is a darkly humorous, coming-of-age story featuring @TomHolland1996 and @ciarabravo. In theaters Feb 26, and on the @AppleTV app on Mar 12.’

The movie is a far cry from the mainstream gloss of his Marvel Studio outings he’s synonymous with, as Cherry offers the 24-year-old Brit a chance to showcase his talents outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like The Impossible and The Devil all the Time did.

While the brothers, who also took charge of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing, its script has been written by sister Angela Russo-Otstot, alongside Jessica Goldberg.

Holland stars opposite Ciara Bravo in a story that is ‘raw in its tone’, according to Joe, focusing on a ‘character in existential crisis’.

AGBO Films

‘The movie’s broken up into six chapters that reflect those different periods, and each one has a different tone. It’s shot with different lenses, different production design,’ he also said of the film.

Holland has had a busy year, despite most of Hollywood being shut down during the course of the pandemic, with the third Spider–Man underway. The adaptation of the video game adventure Uncharted is also in post-production, in which he assumes the lead role of Nathan Drake.

Cherry is due out on February 26, 2021 and will get its VOD release on March 21, 2021.

