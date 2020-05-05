First Official Trailer For Space Force Starring Steve Carrell Just Released By Netflix

Are you ready for a truly out-of-this-world experience? I hope so, because Netflix has just released the first official teaser trailer for Space Force.

Advert

That’s right, it’s the beloved ridiculousness of The Office meets the regular ridiculousness of Donald Trump as Steve Carrell takes on the role of General Mark R. Naird to lead the new branch of the military.

The highly-anticipated new series is set to drop at the end of this month, and while we got a quick glimpse of Carrell in action in a Netflix round-up released a couple of weeks ago, this is the first full, official teaser for the show.

New on Netflix: May | Netflix UK Here are some new things coming to Netflix to get excited about. Posted by Netflix on Thursday, April 23, 2020

The official Space Force Twitter account announced the release of the trailer with a picture of Carrell as Naird, dressed up in a uniform patterned just like the moon – because that’s how the military will stay incognito in space, obviously.

Advert

Space Force is sure to be a hit with fans of The Office and other American sitcoms as it brings together cast and crew members from some of the most beloved shows.

The series is co-created by Carrell and Greg Daniels, who adapted the UK’s version of The Office for the US, and is executive produced by Howard Klein, who worked on both The Office and Parks and Recreation.

Joining Carrell in the series is Emmy and SAG Award-winning Friends star Lisa Kudrow, who plays Naird’s wife, Maggie, as well as John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz (Parks and Rec) and Diana Silvers (Booksmart).

The show is described on Netflix as ‘deadpan’, and together with its real life inspiration and incredible cast and crew I can pretty much guarantee it’s going to be a hit across the globe, and maybe even beyond.

Space Force will be available to stream on Netflix from May 29.