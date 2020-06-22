First Part Of Lucifer Season 5 Streaming On Netflix From August 21 Warner Bros.

Netflix has confirmed Lucifer season 5: part 1 will drop on the streaming service on August 21.

The news landed on the official Twitter account of Lucifer, alongside a steamy 66.6-second clip of Lucifer’s ‘hottest, sexiest, most downright devilish moments’.

For those who have never seen Lucifer before, it follows the story of a fallen angel who has abandoned his throne and retired to Los Angeles, where he owns an upscale nightclub.

During Lucifer’s retirement, a popstar is murdered outside of his club, and he feels compassion and sympathy for the first time in around 10 billion years.

Lucifer works alongside a homicide detective to solve the popstar’s murder, and is struck by her inherent goodness.

Through the detective’s purity, he begins to believe there is hope for his soul after all.

While season five was previously thought to be the final season of the supernatural series, just last month it was revealed that star Tom Ellis had finally signed a deal to return to the iconic role.

Executive producers Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are also reported to have signed up for a sixth series.

Although season 5: part 1 is sure to satisfy our Lucifer cravings for the time being, it’s unclear as to when the second half of the forthcoming series will be released, as filming was forced to come to a halt earlier this year as a result of the current health crisis. At least we know there will be a sixth season ready to follow it up once it eventually arrives!

Lucifer first launched on Fox in 2016, however it was cut short after three seasons before being picked up by Netflix.

When Lucifer was renewed for season five, executive producers Modrovich and Henderson said:

We are so incredibly thankful to Netflix for resurrecting our show last season, and now letting us finish the story of Lucifer on our terms. Most importantly, we want to thank the fans for their incredible passion and support. The best is yet to come!

The countdown is officially on Lucifer fans – just under two months to go.

Lucifer season 5: part 1 lands on Netflix on August 21. The first four seasons are available to stream now.