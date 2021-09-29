First Reviews For Daniel Craig’s Final James Bond Film No Time To Die Split Critics

Universal Pictures

The heavily-anticipated No Time To Die has been met with a contrasting first few reviews for Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film.

After a series of delays to the official release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, which reportedly cost MGM $1 million per month, the latest Bond film has received its first reviews just ahead of its September 30 release.

However, despite its all-star cast, including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, Christoph Waltz and none other than the man himself, Daniel Craig in his last ever performance as 007, the long-awaited film has been met with a series of mixed reviews.

The latest Bond instalment takes place five years after Bond has left active service, with director Cary Joji Fukunaga promising audiences that Craig’s final hurrah will be brought to an ’emotionally satisfying conclusion’ for viewers.

However, the first reviews for the film have been divided, with one critic, Clarisse Loughrey, calling the film ‘disappointing’. In her three-star review, Loughrey praised Fukunaga for making a ‘smashing piece of action cinema’, however she remarked how it was ‘just a shame it had to be a Bond film’.

In a four-star review, Empire writer John Nugent named Fukunaga as the ‘ideal choice of director’, who ‘balanc[ed] the contradictions of the character [of Bond] and the franchise’. He noted that the film ‘dutifully ticked all the boxes – but brilliantly, often doesn’t feel like a Bond at all’.

The film received five stars from BBC writer Nicholas Barber, who noted that the film did ‘exactly what it was intended to do’.

Claire Gregory for Sky News highlighted the merge of horror, romance, action and ‘even some family drama’ in the latest 007 outing. According to Gregory, the film is ‘chock full of tech, explosions, guns and car chases’, which sounds like exactly what we all need after a pandemic and series of lockdowns cooped up inside.

Owen Gleiberman from Variety remarked how the film gave Bond the ‘send-off he deserves in the series’, going on to say the latest 007 is the ‘best entry since Casino Royale‘.

Meanwhile, The Times‘ Kevin Maher, who gave the film a five-star review, called the latest outing in the franchise ‘genius’ and having ended Craig’s service with a ‘bang’.

However, Brian Lowry from CNN branded the film as a ‘slighly bloated Bond’. While he admitted that the movie ‘does deliver some impressive chases and action sequences’, he thought it was ‘working too hard to provide Craig a sendoff worthy of all the hype associated with it.’

Despite having waited in heavy anticipation for what feels like years, and a series of mixed reviews, audiences now won’t have to wait much longer to form their own opinion.

No Time To Die is set to be released tomorrow, September 30, so get yourselves down to the cinema.