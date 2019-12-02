First Teaser Trailer For James Bond No Time To Die Has Dropped

Universal Pictures

It’s been a long old wait, but we finally have had a glimpse of No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and Daniel Craig’s final outing as the quintessentially-British super spy.

The full trailer is landing on Wednesday, December 4, dropping an early Christmas gift in our collective stockings. But in the meantime, we’ve been treated to an absolute belter of a teaser trailer.

This first sneak peak may be just 14 seconds in length, but it’s chockablock with the stylish thrills we’ve come to expect from the world of Bond. Oh, and there’s a motorbike stunt that literally made me jump out of my chair.

You can watch the teaser trailer for yourself below:

With a franchise as revered as James Bond, the pressure is on – arguably more so than any other action series in history – to ensure it lives up the expectations of those who’ve followed the MI6 agent’s adventures for decades.

However, it looks as though the cast and crew can breathe a tentative sigh of relief. The teaser trailer has proven a hit amongst Bond’s diehard fanbase, many of whom have expressed admiration for the second-to-none cinematography and breathtaking action sequences.

One person gasped:

Suffering from a touch of insomnia, wake up at 3am, check phone, see this, that’s me screwed, this clip is now on constant repeat. Thank you, that was an awesome 14 seconds, heart pumping!

Another enthused:

I am not remotely exaggerating when I tell you that I have never in my life been as hyped for a Bond movie as I am for NO TIME TO DIE.

I'm happy to see vibrant colours in a Bond film again — Suits of James Bond (@BondSuits) December 2, 2019

My guy bringing the hype pic.twitter.com/b9qUfCRgpw — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) December 2, 2019

No doubt we’ll learn more once the full trailer hurtles into view, however plenty can already be gleaned from the high-octane trailer.

Perhaps most notably for fans of Bond’s store of gadgety wizardry, his iconic Aston Martin appears to have had a revamp: fitted out with full machine guns.

These dramatic hints combined with what we know so far about the narrative, and it would appear we’re in for a real thrill ride.

According to the IMDb description:

Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Daniel Craig will star alongside Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Jeffrey Wright and Rory Kinnear, with Rami Malek entering the mix as the new Bond villain at the heart of the action.

No Time to Die is expected to hit UK cinemas April 2, 2020.

