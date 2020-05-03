First Trailer Drops For HBO’s Creepy New Horror Series Lovecraft Country

One, two, three: the creepy first trailer for HBO’s Lovecraft Country is here.

Advert

Coming from showrunner Misha Green (Underground) and based on Matt Ruff’s 2016 novel of the same name, the new horror series looks to be monstrous blend of civil rights history and the supernatural, with a stacked cast to boot.

As if there wasn’t enough talent behind the camera, Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us) and J.J. Abrams (Star Trek, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) are also executive producers.

Lovecraft Country HBO

The project has been in the works since 2017, marking a collaboration between Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Peele is said to have brought the series to Abrams’ attention early in its development.

Advert

Lovecraft Country Trailer HBO

The official synopsis for Lovecraft Country reads:

The series follows Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) as he joins up with his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett) and his Uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) to embark on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father (Michael Kenneth Williams). This begins a struggle to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback.

H.P. Lovecraft was one of the 20th century’s most influential horror writers, a creator of wildly imaginative, cosmic nightmares that were every bit as surreal as they were horrifying. However, his texts were layered with troubling racist allegories – something this show looks set to subvert.

Lovecraft Country 2 HBO

Ruff’s original novel was critically acclaimed, with Tor.com’s Alex Brown calling it ‘a tense thriller, a terrifying nightmare, a heartbreaking tragedy, and a tale of holding onto aspiration and optimism even while being chased through the woods by a hellbeast from another dimension’.

There’s shades of both Green and Peele in our first glimpse at the series – most noticeably, the slowed down, eerie twist on Wilson Pickett’s Land of 1000 Dances, much like Us’ I Got 5 On It remix. As for Abrams, his chops will come in through the monsters.

HBO Lovecraft Country HBO

Advert

Talking about the show’s road to the screen, Vance told Collider: ‘It was crazy. Absolute crazy because we shot the pilot and then we had to retool because it didn’t go as we thought it would go and then we came back with a retooled version to shoot the series. What I will say, it was great people. Absolute great people.’

Yann Demange, who directed 2008’s Big Brother zombie hybrid Dead Set and Top Boy, will helm the first episode.

Lovecraft Country will premiere on HBO in August this year.