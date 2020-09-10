First Trailer Drops For New Blumhouse Horror Freaky Starring Vince Vaughn Universal

Vince Vaughn’s upcoming slasher flick sees Freaky Friday meets Scream, with the murderer finding himself in the body of a teenage girl.

Advert

Swapping his usual comedic roles for something a little more controversial, Vaughn plays a serial killer known as The Butcher in the new film, aptly titled Freaky.

While on the hunt for prey one night, Vaughn’s character finds Millie, played by Big Little Lies’ Kathryn Newton. Rather than ending her life in a bloody and dramatic fashion, he takes it over for himself using his mystical ancient dagger, resulting in a ‘basic switch’ with a ‘killer new look’.

Check out the trailer for Freaky here:

Advert

The horror is directed by writer-director Christopher Landon, who was also behind Happy Death Day, and if the trailer’s anything to go by it will be packed with unfortunate teens who, tragically, meet some gruesome and untimely deaths.

While trapped in The Butcher’s body, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to swap back to her teenage self before the change becomes permanent. She manages to get her besties on board to help reverse the switch, but embodying a serial killer comes with a number of challenges that make her mission all the more difficult.

Meanwhile, The Butcher is happy pretending to be a high school student, and he’s more than ready to bring some drama to the students at Homecoming.

Vince Vaughn PA Images

The film is set to be released a couple of weeks after Halloween, but the eerie atmosphere will remain – it will drop on Friday 13th.

Things certainly don’t look good for Millie in the trailer, so let’s hope she doesn’t end up stuck in Vaughn’s serial-killing body forever.

Freaky will be released in cinemas from Friday, November 13.

Advert