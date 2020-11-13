First Trailer For Big Mouth Season 4 Just Dropped

Netflix

2020 may have been a difficult year, but there’s still much to look forward to, including another season of Big Mouth.

Thought to be released later this year, fans of the show have finally been given their first glimpse of what’s to come, as Netflix just dropped a trailer for season four.

A very fitting name, Big Mouth is a hilarious (most of the time very rude) animated comedy, which follows a bunch of horny high-school friends through puberty as they come to terms with their bodies, sex and life in general.

Check out the new trailer here:

Set in suburban New York, the show is an ode to the upbringings of its writers, Family Guy’s Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll.

Kroll teased a sneak-peek of the trailer on Twitter yesterday ahead of the drop, showing the group of friends gathered around the fire with a caption ‘everybody’s buggin.’

This season also welcomes Ayo Edebiri to the cast, who replaced Jenny Slate As Missy earlier this year.

In an announcement on Instagram in late June, Slate said she had previously accepted the job ‘because Missy’s mom is Jewish and white – as am I’. However, she decided to step down from the role, adding, ‘But “Missy” is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people’.

Big Mouth season four it set to arrive on Netflix on December 4. You can stream season 1-3 on Netflix now.