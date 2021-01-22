First Trailer For Britney Spears Conservatorship Documentary Out Next Month Just Dropped FX

A new trailer for an upcoming documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship provides an insight as to how her father came to control her career.

Created by The New York Times and Left/Right Productions, Framing Britney Spears will provide new details about the singer’s controversial conservatorship and the ‘Free Britney’ movement that spawned from it.

The singer’s father, Jamie Spears, was put in control of her career in 2008 after Britney was hospitalised for her declining mental health, but last year the singer spoke out about wanting to be free from the ruling.

You can watch the trailer for Framing Britney Spears below:

As well as providing information about the conservatorship battle, the documentary will look at Britney’s ‘phenomenal rise to superstardom’ and ‘downfall that shocked the world’.

The film features interviews with people close to Britney and lawyers involved in the conservatorship, with one interviewee admitting that the way the singer was treated ‘was disgusting’.

In December, Britney’s father defended himself against the controversy surrounding the conservatorship, telling CNN: ‘I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.’

Spears added that he had not spoken to his daughter since August and said he believes that it is by her attorney’s design.

The upcoming documentary is the sixth instalment of The New York Times Presents docuseries, hosted on US television channel FX and FX On Hulu. It is executive produced by New York Times journalists Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Priess, in conjunction with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, and Mary Robertson from Left/Right.

Framing Britney Spears is set to be released on February 5.