First Trailer For Chris Rock’s Saw Film Just Dropped And It Looks Terrifying
The very first trailer for Chris Rock’s Saw has just dropped, and it looks every bit as terrifying as the original.
Entitled Spiral: From the Book of Saw, this reboot will star Rock, Samuel L. Jackson, Max Minghella and Marisol Nichols in what is anticipated to be a reverential yet reinvigorated take on the noughties gore classic.
Although the trailer remains relatively clean of the inevitable blood and guts to come, the tension is palpable; with a score that genuinely set the hairs on the back of my neck on edge.
You can watch the trailer for yourself below:
The trailer kicks off with two cops driving along in a car, with one showing the other – more cynical cop – a photo of his wife and kids. For a moment it’s as if we’re in buddy cop territory, but then a familiar creepiness takes hold; putting a stop to their back-and-forth banter.
A third cop radio calls them, letting them know there’s an officer down. A chill settles over their expressions as they head to a darkened train tracks, cornered off with police tape.
It becomes apparent something horrific has taken place, and that cops have been targeted. And the presence of a saw makes it very obvious that at least one necessary body part will be chopped off.
A long-time fan of the iconic horror series, this is a clear passion project for Rock, 54, who will reportedly be bringing a ‘sprinkling of humour’ to the dark narrative.
Speaking with IGN at a Television Critics Association press event in January, Rock revealed:
A lot of times I go to a movie or I watch a TV show and I go, ‘Wow, you know, two jokes would have made a big difference in that.’
I love Saw, but I was like, ‘Wow, it has almost no humour at all.’ So, it seemed like a good place…good fertile ground…by the way, the new Saw, I’ve seen like a rough cut. It’s still Saw…it’s bloody, it’s gory, but there’s like a sprinkling of humour here and there.
We’re not revamping it, it’s not Scary Movie, it’s Saw.
As well as producing the movie, Rock will have a starring role as a detective investigating crimes connected to the eerie Jigsaw Killer, with Jackson playing his father.
You can catch Spiral: From the Book of Saw in UK cinemas from May 15, 2020.
Topics: Film and TV, Chris Rock, horror, Saw, Spiral, Trailer