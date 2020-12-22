First Trailer For Coming 2 America Just Dropped Amazon Studios

Coming 2 America’s first trailer is finally here.

The long-anticipated sequel to John Landis’s incredible 1988 comedy is arriving next year, airing on Amazon Prime in March. Now, we’ve finally got our first proper look at King Akeem’s return to the US in a teaser trailer.

Little has been known about Eddie Murphy’s return to one of his best roles. However, the trailer has revealed a key plot point: this time it’s not a woman he’s searching for… it’s his son. ‘Prepare the royal jet. We are going back to America!’

Check out the first trailer for Coming 2 America below:

The official synopsis for the sequel reads: ‘Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.’

The teaser is brief, but gives us a glimpse at our beloved pair back in their royal wears. James Earl Jones also makes a reappearance as former King Jaffe Joffer. While yet to be confirmed, it appears he’s ill in the story.

Eddie Murphy Arsenio Hall Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

Elsewhere, the cast is stacked, with Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha and Bella Murphy all starring.

Murphy also appears to return as Sexual Chocolate’s Randy Watson, as well as the barber shop’s Saul and Clarence. Similarly, Hall is back playing Reverend Brown and Morris the barber.

Murphy can’t wait for people to see the sequel, earlier saying: ‘What I’m most excited about the audience seeing is how amazing this movie is.’

Barber Coming 2 America Amazon Studios

He added: ‘We have incredible new cast members like Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie Jones, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne and my own daughter, Bella Murphy, among others, who are all so funny and really brought their A-game. It’s just a great picture and I’m excited to have audiences see it.’

Murphy believes it’s every bit as good as the original classic. ‘This is the perfect time to return to Zamunda because it’s been a while since we’ve had a great comedy that everybody can enjoy. Zamunda is a very funny place, and the world needs that right now,’ he said.

Coming 2 America is set to hit Amazon Prime on March 5, 2021.