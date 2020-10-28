First Trailer For David Bowie Biopic Stardust Is Here IFC Films

The first trailer for David Bowie’s biopic Stardust has finally dropped.

Bowie joins the likes of Freddie Mercury and Elton John in getting a film about his life and career.

Advert

Starring in the upcoming biopic is Johnny Flynn as Bowie, Marc Maron as Ron Oberman, and Aaron Poole as Mick Ronson, among others.

Check out the new trailer here:

The synopsis for the film, as per IMDb, reads: ‘Stardust will chronicle the young David Bowie’s first visit to the US in 1971 – a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust.’

Advert

Directing Stardust is British filmmaker Gabriel Range, who previously directed the likes of I Am Slave (2010) and Death of a President (2006). Range has also penned the script alongside Christopher Bell.

People took to social media to express their thoughts on upcoming movie’s trailer. One person wrote, ‘Is it just me or does this actually look interesting? It was weird, beyond the resemblance of the performance, this trailer actually sold me on the story – a nice change of pace!’

Another person commented, ‘Outstanding – so excited for this film’.

Advert

Other Twitter users were sceptical, however. One person put, ‘they really gotta stop with these biopics man…’, while someone else said that [from the looks of the trailer] Johnny Flynn is ‘trying too much to be like Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody‘.

Stardust hits cinemas November 25.