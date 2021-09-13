First Trailer For Hawkeye Disney+ Series Is Here

Disney+

Hawkeye’s Disney+ series has finally got its first trailer.

The Avengers’ archer is getting his own solo outing on the streaming platform, with Jeremy Renner reprising his titular role as Clint Barton, teaming up with protégé Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for a new MCU story.

Advert 10

‘Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit,’ the official synopsis reads.

Loading…

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and Alaqua Cox. Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova is also set to appear, following her debut in Black Widow.

Speaking about Steinfeld’s character, Renner told EW, ‘She’s 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan. She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.’

Advert 10

‘Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: green screen, superhero life, all that stuff. I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do,’ he added.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ on November 24