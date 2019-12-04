First Trailer For James Bond No Time To Die Just Dropped

MGM

Bond is back: the first trailer for No Time To Die is here.

It’s hard to believe 007 has been away from the big screen for five years. Having last appeared in Spectre, Bond 25 languished in production hell for sometime.

However, with True Detective and Maniac filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga at the helm, Daniel Craig’s final outing as the world’s coolest secret agent is shaping up to be something pretty special.

Check out the trailer for No Time To Die below:

The synopsis for No Time To Die reads:

Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.

The film will see the return of Dr. Madeleine Swan (Léa Seydoux), who Bond walked off into the sunset with at the end of the last movie (my money is on Fukunago pulling an On Her Majesty’s Secret Service and killing her off).

There’s also Captain Marvel’s Lashana Lynch, reported to be playing the new 007 (after Bond retires from active service, before he comes back for international shenanigans).

Other cast members include Ben Wishaw as Q, Rami Malek as the unnamed villain (cough, cough, Dr. No, cough, cough) and Ana de Armas as Paloma (unknown yet whether she will be a friend or foe to Bond).

Ahead of the trailer dropping, long-time Bond producer Barbara Broccoli told Entertainment Weekly:

We’re really super excited by it. We always start off these movies saying two things. ‘What is Bond’s emotional journey throughout the film?’ And we’ve really thrown the book at it on this one. And the other is: ‘What is he up against in terms of the villain, and the villainy, and what’s happening in the world?’ And I think on both counts we’ve really pushed the boat out.

Bond actors famously don’t have the best film to close the curtain: Sean Connery had Diamonds Are Forever, Roger Moore had A View to a Kill (what a great theme song though) and Pierce Brosnan had Die Another Day.

The film will mark the end of Craig’s reign as Bond, making him the longest-running 007 in history – beating Roger Moore’s 12-year stint.

No Time To Die will hit UK cinemas on April 2, 2020.

