First Trailer For Johnny Depp And Robert Pattinson’s Waiting For The Barbarians Just Dropped

The first trailer for Waiting for the Barbarians has just dropped and it looks just as dramatic as you’d expect.

The upcoming film is based on the book by Nobel Prize winning author J. M. Coetzee and stars the likes of Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson, Mark Rylance and Greta Scancchi.

Making its initial debut at the Venice International Film Festival in September 2019, the film is set to be released August 7.

The synopsis of the film given by Rotten Tomatoes reads:

The Magistrate (Mark Rylance) of an isolated frontier settlement on the border of an unnamed empire looks forward to an easy retirement until the arrival of Colonel Joll (Johnny Depp), whose task it is to report on the activities of the ‘barbarians’ and on the security situation on the border. Joll conducts a series of ruthless interrogations, which leads the Magistrate to question his loyalty to the empire.

Of the few reviews Waiting for the Barbarians has had so far, they haven’t been terrible – but they haven’t been amazing either.

IMDb rated the film 6/10 while Metacritic gave it a reasonable 55%. Rotten Tomatoes gave it 50% and IndieWire rated it 2/5.

IndieWire reviewer Ben Croll wrote about the film directed by Ciro Cuerra saying:

Waiting for the Barbarians is a film that puts on its best clothes, assumes its most sober voice, and then stands tall to tell us: Imperialism Is Bad. The message is not wrong, but it certainly is a disappointing use of Guerra’s talent.

Waiting for the Barbarians is the first English-language film for Guerra, so maybe we should cut the guy some slack.