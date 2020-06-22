First Trailer For New Disney+ Hamilton Film Drops Disney+

The official trailer for the new Disney+ film Hamilton has been released, and it promises to bring the brilliance of the stage show straight to your front room.

The musical became a hit with theatre fans across the world following its premiere in 2015, after which it went on to win multiple Tony Awards, Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and the 2016 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the show features music that blends together hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s most influential Founding Fathers.

Check out the trailer here:

While not all fans may have been lucky enough to catch the show live on stage, Disney+ is making sure everyone can enjoy the experience by bringing a recorded version of the show to the streaming service.

Fans can get an idea of what to expect thanks to the new trailer, which gives a taste of the epic performances put on by the cast. Hamilton the movie will likely be just as much of an experience as the stage version as it was filmed under the direction of Tommy Kail, who directed the Broadway show itself.

It was filmed in New York City’s Richard Rodgers Theatre in June 2016 and sees Miranda take the lead among the rest of the original cast, which includes Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Daveed Diggs as Lafayette/Jefferson, Christopher Jackson as General and then President George Washington, Jonathan Groff as King George III and Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton.

The film was originally slated to drop in theatres in 2021, but in the wake of the pandemic Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger announced it would instead be coming straight to Disney+ on July 3.

Get the popcorn in, because there’s not too long to wait!

