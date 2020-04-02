First Trailer For New Zombie Film Peninsula Drops And It Looks Terrifying
The first trailer for the Train to Busan follow-up Peninsula has dropped, so grab a cushion to hide behind because it’s got all the elements of an epic horror.
The world has become a desolate place filled with zombies, and the remaining humans have to either evade them or kill them in a range of explosive, dramatic and cool ways.
Basically, it’s like Zombieland except nothing is funny, because these zombies are much more terrifying than Homers, Hawkings, Ninjas and even T-800s.
Peninsula is set four years after the events that take place in Train to Busan, when a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea and passengers struggle to survive on the train from Seoul to – you guessed it – Busan.
Though it takes place in the same universe, Peninsula doesn’t continue the story set out in the original film, and it features different characters.
The trailer promises an epic action-horror, with zombies coming out of the woodwork and humans fighting for their lives against them.
Speaking about the film, Korean director Yeon Sang-ho told Screen Daily:
Government authority has been decimated after the zombie outbreak in Korea, and there is nothing left except the geographical traits of the location – which is why the film is called Peninsula.
Peninsula stars Gang Dong-won as Jung-seok, a former soldier who manages to escape from the Korean peninsula, where a zombie-infested wasteland has been turned into a ghetto by other nations trying to stop the spread of the virus.
Jung-seok is sent back with a crew on a mission to retrieve something, and while on his journey he discovers there are more non-infected survivors left on the peninsula. Of course, there are also lots of zombie-shaped obstacles in his way, too.
Yeon admitted he was somewhat reluctant to follow up Train to Busan, which became an international hit and grossed $92,688,375 worlwide, according to Box Office Mojo.
He eventually gave in to temptation, saying:
[T]he idea of being able to build a post-apocalyptic world – which would be sort of savage but also in a way like ancient times, or like ruined modern times, with rules of its own – was interesting to me.
There could be many stories that could keep coming out of that world. Destroyed, isolated, extreme, but with hope of escape and humanism, and the way world powers would look at this place. There could be a lot of material with a lot of greater significance.
If the trailer’s anything to go by, Peninsula promises to be an epic follow-up to Train to Busan.
Peninsula is set to be released Summer 2020.
