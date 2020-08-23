First Trailer For Robert Pattinson’s The Batman Is Finally Here
Robert Pattinson, (in)famous for his work in the Twilight series but highly revered across the breadth of his career, is the latest actor to don the cowl.
Reeves, director of Cloverfield, Dawn and War for the Planet of the Apes, follows in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder in bringing Batman to the screen, this time focusing on his status as the ‘world’s best detective’.
Check out the first trailer for The Batman below:
Pattinson headlines a stacked ensemble: Colin Farrell stars as The Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
The trailer was unveiled as part of DC Fandome today, August 22, a 24-hour event showcasing new footage from a host of games and films such as The Suicide Squad and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – it’s been dubbed the ‘largest gathering of talent, announcements and content reveals in the history of DC’.
In a recent interview with Den of Geek, co-writer Mattson Tomlin said: ‘I think that, first of all, it’s a younger version than the most recent versions that we’ve seen.’
Tomlin added:
I think that really looking at Batman as somebody who has gone through this trauma, and then everything that he’s doing is then a reaction to that, rather than shy away from that, I think this film leans into that in some very fun and surprising ways. I think that’s all I can say without getting yelled at.
In an earlier interview with Variety, Pattinson said the story features ‘something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet’.
He added: ‘It’s crazy shoes to fill. It’s interesting the different directions you can take with it and that the, in some ways, quite a specific character actually has a lot of leeway. When you look at the different tones of the movies and TV shows, you can do quite a lot with it.’
Discussing what drew him to the role, Pattinson also told The New York Times:
Batman’s not a hero, though. He’s a complicated character. I don’t think I could ever play a real hero – there’s always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it’s because one of my eyes is smaller than the other one.
I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it’s a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He’s not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comicbook character. There is a simplicity to his worldview, but where it sits is strange, which allows you to have more scope with the character.
The Batman hits cinemas on October 1, 2021.
